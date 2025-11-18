FourFourTwo's Dating Game, 18/11/25: Barcelona's commercial breakdown

Welcome to today's edition of FourFourTwo’s Dating Game, the daily quest for a four-digit number that unlocks a pivotal moment in the history of one of the world's biggest clubs. Today, we're looking at a time when tradition finally gave way to commercial reality.

How to play FourFourTwo’s Dating Game

Today's historical query focuses on a major shirt milestone for the Catalonian giants: In what year did Barcelona have a paid commercial sponsor on the front of their shirts for the first time?

For decades, the club's famous stripes remained clean, a symbol of their motto, ‘Més que un club’. But times change, and we're looking for the four-digit year (YYYY) when that famous, untouched space was finally sold to a major corporation. You need the year this significant commercial shift took place.

You have six attempts to guess the correct four-digit year that marked this major break with tradition. The game provides instant feedback: correct digits in the correct spots will turn green, with those in the wrong spots turning orange.

It’s a true test of your knowledge of modern football's commercial history. Can you pinpoint the year Barça officially joined the sponsored shirt era?

Barcelona haven't always had a sponsor (Image credit: Getty Images)

