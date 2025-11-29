FourFourTwo's Dating Game, 29/11/25: FIFA day

It's FourFourTwo’s Dating Game. Today's question… in what year was FIFA founded?

How to play FourFourTwo’s Dating Game

How to play FourFourTwo's Dating Game (Image credit: Future)

FourFourTwo's Dating Game takes a page out of the Wordle playbook: all you have to do is enter your four-digit number guess, and the system will instantly give you feedback by lighting up the digits.

Correct numbers in the correct position will shine bright in green, letting you know you’re one step closer to victory: those that are in the wrong position will light up orange, while the rest will stay greyed out. You have a maximum of six attempts to try and guess the exact date that we're looking for.



The pressure is on, and the clock is ticking on your daily challenge. Think you’re up to the challenge of getting today’s date in the fewest attempts possible?

