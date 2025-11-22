FourFourTwo's Dating Game, 22/11/25: Ronaldo's big move

Welcome back to FourFourTwo’s Dating Game. Today's question… in what year did Ronaldo Nazario sign for Barcelona?

How to play FourFourTwo’s Dating Game

How to play FourFourTwo's Dating Game (Image credit: Future)

FourFourTwo's Dating Game takes a page out of the Wordle playbook: all you have to do is enter your four-digit number guess, and the system will instantly give you feedback by lighting up the digits.

Correct numbers in the correct position will shine bright in green, letting you know you’re one step closer to victory: those that are in the wrong position will light up orange, while the rest will stay greyed out. You have a maximum of six attempts to try and guess the exact date that we're looking for.



The pressure is on, and the clock is ticking on your daily challenge. Think you’re up to the challenge of getting today’s date in the fewest attempts possible?

Having successfully navigated the complexities of FourFourTwo's Dating Game and proven your mastery of football's chronological records, you've shown you know when the pivotal moments occurred. Now, it is time to focus on the key players who defined those eras: the managers, the greats, and the icons. If you are still seeking that particular trivia rush, we have a fresh set of challenges waiting, courtesy of Kwizly.

We begin by examining the steadfast loyalty of a modern managerial giant. David Moyes has seen and coached hundreds of players, but only a precious few remained his absolute regulars. See if you can recall David Moyes' most-played players across his long career. Next, we journey back to the sweltering fields of the USA for a hit of pure 90s nostalgia. How well do you remember the magnificent figures from the tournament? Try to name the 1994 World Cup stars.

From global events, we zoom into the heart of Catalan greatness. Barcelona has fielded some of the greatest scorers of the last quarter-century, but can you rank and recall them all: can you name Barcelona's top scorers since 2000? For a much more focused challenge on individual brilliance, we celebrate a true Premier League icon. See if you can achieve true mastery in this one-man quiz: can you get 100% in our Patrick Vieira quiz?

Finally, for something a little more relaxed and cerebral, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 27, with clues on No.9s, derbies and debutant codes? It’s the perfect opportunity to wind down and piece together the clues across a variety of footballing subjects. If you want to keep your brain sharp with a new quiz every day, be sure to subscribe to the newsletter and never be left without a challenge.