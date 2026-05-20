Quickfire Quiz 123: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

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QFQ over: now to the hard stuff. Whether you’re mapping out the global reach of the world's top ten leagues or tracing the nomadic journeys of 100 iconic stars, we’ve got another few quizzes for you to take on, courtesy of Kwizly.

Let's look at the sheer scale of the global game and the money that moves it. We’re challenging you to name every club in the world's top ten football leagues, a test that stretches from the established European powerhouses to the emerging giants in other corners of the globe. Once you've populated the world map, shift your focus to the boardroom and try to name the 50 biggest transfers ever in football.

Can you guess these 100 players from their career paths? While we’re on the subject of iconic figures, we want you to name every nation's top appearance-maker in the Premier League, identifying the durable stalwarts who became their country's greatest export to the English top flight. These two are classics of the genre.

Nostalgia takes centre stage next as we revisit the first decade of the millennium. Can you name every FA Cup-winning XI of the 2000s? Recalling the full line-ups from those iconic Millennium Stadium and Wembley afternoons is a true test of your archival memory. For a change of scenery, head across the pond and see if you can name every MLS team currently competing. With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, knowing your way around the franchises of North America is essential ball knowledge.

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If you’re the type of person who finds standard trivia a bit too pedestrian, check out Pre-Match Poser no.27: one question designed to have you guessing all day. Once you've grappled with that, take a crack at FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 53, where you’ll need to navigate a maze of clues concerning Golden Balls, Golden Boots and Golden Boys.

When you've finished, sign up to The Club, our free member hub, where you can archive your scores, secure digital badges, and find out exactly how your footballing IQ stacks up against the rest of our global community. Aaaaand to ensure you’re always the sharpest person in the room – or at least the pub –make sure you're getting our weekday newsletter. It's the best way to never miss a quiz. Cheers!