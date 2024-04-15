Quiz! Can you guess these 100 players from their career paths?

By Mark White
published

100 career paths coming up - can you tell us who we've screenshotted the Wikipedia page of?

Career paths
(Image credit: Future)

100 Wikipedia screenshots coming up, no time limit.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1