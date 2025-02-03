Quiz! Can you name every nation's top appearance-maker in the Premier League?
We are REALLY testing your knowledge with this one...
It's Monday and what better way to begin the week than with another FourFourTwo football quiz?
We're really set to test you with this one and we feel those of you who have a close admiration for the 'Barclaysmen' trend that was recently doing the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, will enjoy this one.
We want to know every nation's top appearance-maker in the Premier League, with countries like Bangladesh and Bermuda listed. Fancy your chances?
So, we are giving you 20 minutes to name 123 players who have made the most Premier League appearances from their nation.
Struggling with some elusive players from the Premier League's past? Log in to Kwizly below, and you can unlock an extra hint.
Once you've finished, don’t forget to share your score with @FourFourTwo on Twitter.
Good luck!
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
