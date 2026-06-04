Quickfire Quiz 134: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?
Have you tested positive for World Cup fever just yet?
90 seconds on your clock…
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90-second test over – we've dipped back into the footballing archives to serve up a brand-new gauntlet of historical deep dives and tactical trivia, courtesy of Kwizly. Whether you are tracing the explosive impact of modern wingers or recounting the fierce box-office showdowns of Spanish football, this selection will push your memory to its absolute limits.
We are starting with an ultimate salute to a modern icon who completely redefined what it means to be a consistent goal machine in the English top flight: how much do you know about Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah? From his record-shattering debut campaign to his status as a global icon, it is a comprehensive assessment of his finest moments, obscure milestones, and silverware. Once you have tallied up his legendary exploits, head over to the Iberian Peninsula to tackle a fierce registry of Spanish football royalty: can you name every scorer in El Clasico since 2000?
Next: name every overseas player to have won the Premier League, a colossal roll call of talent that stretches all the way back to 1992. It requires an exceptional memory for the iconic international superstars who drove their teams to the title – and then, name every England player to have gone to just one international tournament since Euro 96, identifying the squad players, short-lived prodigies, and late bloomers who earned a single summer boarding pass but never made it back to the big stage.
Right alongside that sits an equally tricky test of brief international glory: can you name every player with exactly one England goal since 2000? Then, we want you to name every nation to have played at a World Cup... but failed to make the 2026 tournament, a test that forces you to recall the fading powers and cult-classic teams of decades past.