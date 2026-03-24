Quiz! Can you name every nation to have played at a World Cup... but failed to make the 2026 tournament?

This quiz about those who won't be getting their hands on this trophy

The World Cup line-up will soon be finalised - so it's time to test your knowledge of the world's biggest tournament

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The World Cup is less than three months away and we will soon know exactly which 48 sides will be competing for the game's biggest prize in North America this summer, with the final six spots determined by the upcoming play-offs.

We already now there will be plenty of countries making their first-ever appearance, with the likes of Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan making their debut, but this latest FourFourTwo quiz is more concerned with who isn't there. In particular, we want to know the 46 nations who have played at a World Cup, but have not qualified for the 2026 edition. We've put ten minutes on the clock for you, so get cracking...

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If naming all 46 nations was a piece of cake, then don't worry, as we have plenty more quizzes to challenge you with. So, if you want to be challenged on subjects such as League Cup final scorers, Premier League record appearance makers or club badges, then fuill your boots here, courtesy of Kwizly.

Continuing our World Cup theme, can you name every World Cup 2026 country's most famous club side? Or, what about every player to have done it for club and country in a major tournament year, as we ask you to name the men who have won the Champions League and reached an international final in the same season.

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Then it's back to the Premier League, and after James Milner recently broke the all-time appearance record, how we've drawn up a list of trios and you have to sort the players by the number of appearances they have made in the Premier League. Finally, one of our favourites, as we task you with getting 100 correct answers in our Big Badge Quiz!

If that's not enough for you, then why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 45? Featuring clues on fast goals, first goals and country codes, To stay ahead of the curve, join our daily newsletter for your morning trivia briefing, and sign up for free to The Club: our membership portal where you can earn badges, participate in exclusive Q&As, and fight for the top spot on our global leaderboards.