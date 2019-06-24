Reiss Nelson News and Features
Date of birth: December 10, 1999
Instagram: @reissnelson
Club(s): Arsenal, Hoffenheim (loan)
Country: England
Signing fee: Academy
Arrived at Arsenal as a nine-year-old and progressed through the club's academy. Made his Europa League debut in October 2017 and his Premier League bow shortly after his 18th birthday. An England Under-21 international, he signed for Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim for the 2018-19 season and scored seven goals in 29 appearances in all competitions - only five were starts. New boss Mikel Arteta highly rates Nelson and he will be key going forward for Arsenal.

Reiss Nelson has potential to be Arsenal star, says Mikel Arteta
Reiss Nelson names the Arsenal player who has helped him most since joining up with first team
Ozil urges youngsters Willock and Nelson to keep believing at Arsenal
How Johan Cruyff’s legacy could form the model for the new top-heavy Arsenal
Arsenal Setting up defensively won’t offset the Gunners’ weakness at the back. As dangerous as it sounds, Unai Emery must set his side up to attack
Arsenal have a big decision to make about the future of Reiss Nelson, as Hertha Berlin lie in wait
British players who have moved to the Bundesliga
