Reiss Nelson News and Features

Date of birth: December 10, 1999

Instagram: @reissnelson

Club(s): Arsenal, Hoffenheim (loan)

Country: England

Signing fee: Academy

Arrived at Arsenal as a nine-year-old and progressed through the club's academy. Made his Europa League debut in October 2017 and his Premier League bow shortly after his 18th birthday. An England Under-21 international, he signed for Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim for the 2018-19 season and scored seven goals in 29 appearances in all competitions - only five were starts. New boss Mikel Arteta highly rates Nelson and he will be key going forward for Arsenal.