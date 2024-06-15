Arsenal exits loom as three BIG players leaving in coming weeks: report

Mikel Arteta looks set to raise some funds this summer

Arsenal look set to fund another big summer of spending as departures for three first team players edge closer to completion.

Arsenal continued their meteoric rise under Mikel Arteta this summer with a £200 million haul of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, helping them close the gap to Manchester City to just two points by the end of the season.

With a title now in their grasp, the Gunners are widely expected to further bolster their ranks this summer, with an elite striker thought to be top of the shortlist.

VIDEO: Every Previous WINNER Of The Euros!

Arsenal's summer clear out

According to TEAMtalk, Saudi Arabian clubs are beginning to close in on midfielder Thomas Partey, who has fallen out of favour at the Emirates following Declan Rice's arrival.

The Ghanian could command a fee of up to £25 million this summer as Arsenal look to shift his estimated £200,000 per week wage from the books.

Once a key player for Arteta, injuries and refining of tactical direction have forced Partey down the pecking order, making just 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Partey looks set to depart the Emirates this summer (Image credit: James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, academy graduates Emile Smith-Rowe and Reiss Nelson both look set to depart this summer after failing to cement their spot in Arteta's starting lineup.

Football Insider claim that the pair are attracting interest and could fetch an extra £50 million to be reinvested before the start of next season.

Fulham and West Ham are believed to be interested in the duo, who both have a number of year son their respective contracts allowing Arsenal to inflate their asking price.

More stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament