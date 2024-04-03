Arsenal could give THREE academy graduates starts tonight against Luton Town

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta might be about to start three academy graduates in the Premier League tonight, as the games come thick and fast.

The Basque boss isn't exactly known for mixing up his lineups, making very few changes from game to game and facing the wrath of social media for it. Sunday's 0-0 draw with Manchester City saw one change – in the shape of Gabriel Jesus in for Leandro Trossard – but tonight may be different.

At home to struggling Luton – who have 13 injuries to contend with – Arsenal will likely be looking ahead to a weekend fixture away to Brighton before Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Arteta could use this, therefore, as his perfect opportunity for rotation, especially with Bukayo Saka limping off against City.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is a doubt against Luton (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The natural replacement for Saka is fellow Hale End graduate Reiss Nelson on the right wing – while it's been speculated by some online that ball-carriers will be integral to the game, too. Kai Havertz was flagging by the end of the Etihad draw, Martin Odegaard is almost an ever-present in this side, Jorginho doesn't often feature against smaller teams and Gabriel Jesus is still coming back from injury.

That could mean minutes for Emile Smith Rowe – who started against Sheffield United at home and Nottingham Forest away. This is exactly the kind of fixture that Arteta has eased his No.10 into this season, though Fabio Vieira is returning from injury and might be an option, too.

Eddie Nketiah is another possibility. The striker has barely featured since the turn of the year but with the Gunners needing to push back the Hatters' backline, Nketiah may be turned to for a change, with other options needing rest for one reason or another.

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe may be given another opportunity against Luton (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Is it likely that Arteta makes three or more changes? Well, he doesn't often – but there may be another switch at left-back, with the recently impressive Jakub Kiwior dropping out for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who's back in the fold.

Centre-back Gabriel was a doubt for the City clash, and could be rested as a precaution.

