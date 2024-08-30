Arsenal in late twist to end long-running transfer saga: report

Arsenal have had a busy Deadline Day. It appears that there's one more twist on the cards, however.

The Gunners did a lot of their business before the final day of the window, turning David Raya's loan into a permanent move, to begin their summer. Manager Mikel Arteta followed that up by signing Riccardo Calafiori and recently buying Mikel Merino.

On Deadline Day, Neto was signed as cover in goal, before a move for Raheem Sterling exploded into life. Aaron Ramsdale and Eddie Nketiah have both officially left now, too.

Aaron Ramsdale has left Arsenal (Image credit: Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Now, Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports New has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Reiss Nelson's move to Ipswich Town is off. Instead, the winger looks like joining Fulham.

The Cottagers were interested in Nelson earlier in the transfer window but a move failed to materialise. Having already brought in Ernest Nuamah, it seems as Fulham could be seriously strengthening in attack.

VIDEO Why Arsenal Want Mikel Merino So Badly

Nelson came through the Arsenal academy under Arsene Wenger and played in Arteta's first fixture as Gunners boss away to Bournemouth. The winger has been out on loan a couple of times, however, featuring under Arne Slot at Feyenoord and Julian Nagelsmann at Hoffenheim.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Fulham would be a good move for Nelson. The Whites' penchant for a Deadline Day signing means that perhaps this should have been expected, too.

Reiss Nelson looks like leaving Arsenal (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

These two deals going ahead would give Arsenal six forwards competing for three positions. Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli are the right-choice front three from right to left, with Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard able deputies.

Nelson is worth €15 million, according to Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2027.

