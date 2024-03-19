Arsenal forward poised for shock move away to fellow Premier League club: report

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson is rumoured to be attracting interest from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 24-year-old has failed to make a Premier League start so far this season, which again has sparked questions over his future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are currently top of table with just ten games left to go and also into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2010.

WATCH | Why Beating Porto Is HUGE For Arsenal

Despite signing a new deal with Mikel Arteta's side that is not set to expire until 2027, it is thought the club would be open to listening to offers for him.

With Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen just two players in particular Arsenal are continuing to monitor, many others in the Gunners current squad could be sacrificed.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, the Seagulls 'appreciate' Nelson as a potential option and wanted him last summer when he decided to sign a new deal.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Given their European endeavours this season, a move to the AmeX may appeal as an attractive proposition to a player who has struggled for first-team football over recent years.

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only other sticking point remains as to whether Roberto De Zerbi will still be in charge on the south-coast come the summer months.

De Zerbi has long been linked with a move away from the club given his success and it is thought he is among the candidates Liverpool are considering, should their advances for Xabi Alonso fail to come to fruition.

Asked about his future recently, the Italian explained how he remains committed to the job at hand despite ongoing speculation. “I have only Brighton in my head," said the 44-year-old.

“I would like to finish the season in the best way with our young players – to compete and win as many games as we can.”

When pressed on whether he would remain in his current role next season, he added: “Yes. I have a contract. I have decided nothing. My focus is on Brighton – 100 per cent.”

More Arsenal transfer stories

Erling Haaland an injury doubt for Manchester City vs Arsenal



Arsenal have begun talks over sensational €100m striker move at a cut-price deal, with offer made: report



Arsenal report: Victor Osimhen transfer ON, with Gunners now ahead of Chelsea in the race