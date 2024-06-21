Arsenal academy graduate attracting interest from TWO Premier League clubs with sizable fee mooted: report

Arsenal are said to have received two sizable offers for one of their 24-year-old stars.

Mikel Arteta's side finished 2nd in the Premier League last season after once again being tipped to the title by the ever-relentless Manchester City.

In the market for further improvements to his squad, it is thought Arteta may be prepared to allow the player in question to leave the Emirates this summer.

According to the latest reports from Football Insider, both West Ham United and Nottingham Forest have enquired about the availability of Reiss Nelson. Nelson has risen through the ranks at Arsenal and has been at the club since the age of nine.

Having endured a slow start to his career in North London, Nelson has often been used as an impact player from the bench under Arteta and could now seek a move away for the guarantee of first-team football.

A well-placed source believes the Gunners are holding out for a fee of around £25-30million. Any sale would also go down as pure profit under Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) in Arsenal's financial accounts.

Nelson started just one game during his side's 2023/24 Premier League campaign, failing to register any goal contributions in his 15 league appearances.

Having enjoyed loan spells previously with Feyenoord and Hoffenheim, the 24-year-old could now seek a fresh start ahead of the new season.

The Athletic also reported last week that the player wants to assess his options, with approaches thought to have arrived for him in January, which the club turned down.

He made his senior debut in 2017 and has represented England at every level up to the Under-21s.

