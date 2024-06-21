Arsenal academy graduate attracting interest from TWO Premier League clubs with sizable fee mooted: report

By
published

Arsenal are in the market for squad upgrades and Mikel Arteta could be prepared to sanction a deal

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are said to have received two sizable offers for one of their 24-year-old stars.

Mikel Arteta's side finished 2nd in the Premier League last season after once again being tipped to the title by the ever-relentless Manchester City.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.