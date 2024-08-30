Arsenal in advanced talks to SELL attacker, following agreement for Raheem Sterling: report

By
published

Arsenal are moving quickly to get rid of one of their forwards - making room for Raheem Sterling

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, following the final day win against Everton
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have an agreement with Raheem Sterling. Now, they're in talks over selling one of their existing stars.

The Gunners have left it late this window. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Sterling has agreed in principle to move to north London, on the understanding that a move can be agreed with Chelsea.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 