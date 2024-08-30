Arsenal in advanced talks to SELL attacker, following agreement for Raheem Sterling: report
Arsenal are moving quickly to get rid of one of their forwards - making room for Raheem Sterling
Arsenal have an agreement with Raheem Sterling. Now, they're in talks over selling one of their existing stars.
The Gunners have left it late this window. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Sterling has agreed in principle to move to north London, on the understanding that a move can be agreed with Chelsea.
But there could yet be more movement. Arsenal already have six forwards competing for three positions – and one of them is in talks to leave.
Romano has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Reiss Nelson is in advanced talks to move to Ipswich Town. This may well facilitate the move for Sterling to be completed.
Nelson is the last player from the Arsene Wenger era, having made his debut under the legendary Frenchman. Across his time at Arsenal, he has been highly rated but suffered with consistent injury niggles, needing to go on loan away from the club.
On these loans, Nelson has managed to play for Arne Slot at Feyenoord and Julian Nagelsmann at Hoffenheim. The winger returned to Arsenal though in 2022 and scored a memorable winner against Bournemouth in the final minute of a match in March 2023 to keep the Gunners' title hopes alive.
It's unknown just yet as to whether Nelson would be leaving on loan or permanently. The 24-year-old has been linked with Fulham earlier this window.
These two deals going ahead would give Arsenal six forwards competing for three positions. Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli are the right-choice front three from right to left, with Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard able deputies.
Nelson is worth €15 million, according to Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2027.
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.