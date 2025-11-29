Is Sunderland vs Bournemouth on TV? Live streams as the Cherries travel north with a top four place up for grabs in the Premier League

Watch Sunderland vs Bournemouth today as two of the Premier League's upwardly mobile teams meet on Wearside. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Sunderland vs Bournemouth key information • Date: Saturday, 29 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Sunderland and AFC Bournemouth are surprisingly unfamiliar opponents. Historically they've been at different levels and have shared the top flight for just two seasons.

Both were in the Premier League and they were Bournemouth's first, in 2015-16 and 2016-17. The latter was Sunderland last season in the top tier before their promotion in May.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Sunderland vs Bournemouth online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Sunderland vs Bournemouth on TV in the UK?

Sunderland vs Bournemouth is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.

The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place.

If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.

Watch Sunderland vs Bournemouth in the US

Sunderland vs Bournemouth is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Is there a Sunderland vs Bournemouth free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you may be able to watch Sunderland vs Bournemouth by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

How to watch Sunderland vs Bournemouth in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Sunderland vs Bournemouth through Stan Sport.

Watch Sunderland vs Bournemouth from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you're a long way from home.

Sunderland vs Bournemouth: Premier League preview

There wasn't much to choose between Sunderland and Bournemouth in their previous Premier League encounters. Bournemouth won two, Sunderland one. They're yet to beat the Cherries at the Stadium of Light.

In contrast to other recent promoted sides, Sunderland are likely to be viewed as favourites in their home fixtures against the teams around them in the table. Regis Le Bris has achieved something special already this season.

Nevertheless, seventh-placed Sunderland are winless in three matches in the Premier League and Bournemouth, level on points with the Black Cats, are in the same predicament.

Bournemouth will be without injured duo Justin Kluivert and Ben Gannon-Doak. All eyes will be on the availability of Antoine Semenyo, who missed their draw with West Ham United through illness.

Sunderland have only been beaten three times in the Premier League this season and remain undefeated at home, where they've already played Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Bournemouth – also unbeaten at home – have struggled to pick up points away from the Vitality Stadium, winning only once on the road this season. They've conceded at least three goals in each of their last three away games.

Andoni Iraola won't be too alarmed by consecutive losses at Manchester City and Villa but the challenge of taking the Cherries into Europe for the first time in their history is an unforgiving one.

Their only other loss away from home came on the opening night against Liverpool. This one's a yardstick in the making and three points for either side would be a big statement.

Sunderland vs Bournemouth: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 2-2 Bournemouth

FourFourTwo predicts another home draw for the Black Cats, who are difficult to beat but might have slightly lost that winning feeling.