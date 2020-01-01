Takumi Minamino News and Features

Date of birth: January 16, 1995

Instagram: @takumi18minamino_official

Clubs: Cerezo Osaka, Red Bull Salzburg, Liverpool

Country: Japan

Signing fee: £7.25 million

The Japan international joined Liverpool on the first day of 2020, and made his debut in their FA Cup third-round defeat of Everton at Anfield four days later.

Prior to that, the attacker had five seasons in Austria with RB Salzburg after catching the eye as part of the youth academy at Cerezo Osaka in his home country. On the international stage, he helped Japan finish runners-up at 2019's AFC Asian Cup.