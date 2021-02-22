Liverpool transfer news: Reds could send Takumi Minamino to Sevilla as part of Lucas Ocampos deal

Liverpool are preparing a bid for Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos but the Spanish side could ask for Takumi Minamino to be included in a deal, say reports.

Ocampos could be sacrificed in the summer in order to raise funds at the La Liga club, according to a report in La Razon.

Sevilla are likely to sell one of their top players at the end of the season, with the Argentine winger and French defender Jules Kounde looking the likeliest to depart.

Liverpool are ready to make an offer for Ocampos but might be put off by his €65 million release clause.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a fan of the 26-year-old, but with his price tag being high, an alternative solution could be found.

Sevilla sporting director Monchi is keen to take advantage of Minamino’s limited opportunities at Anfield, and convince the Japanese forward to move to Spain when his loan spell at Southampton ends in the summer.

Minamino joined the Reds from Salzburg in January 2020 but struggled for game time under Klopp before being shipped off to Saints last month.

Monchi is willing to spend €10m on the 26-year-old this summer, but it's possible he could be used as a makeweight to bring down the transfer fee in a deal for Ocampos.

Ocampos has seven goals and four assists in 31 appearances for Sevilla this season, helping the Andalucian club to fourth place in La Liga and the Champions League knockout stages.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE 9 reasons why Leeds loves Marcelo Bielsa

INTERVIEW David Ginola: “People said I was more focused on modelling and L’Oreal – I wanted to prove them wrong”

QUIZ Can you guess how far these 75 clubs have gone in the Champions League