Chelsea ownership reach decision on Liam Rosenior's future, following poor form: report

Chelsea's ownership have made a decision on the future of Liam Rosenior after they were dumped out of the Champions League in the round of 16.

Pressure has ramped up on the Chelsea manager as the Blues hit a rocky patch of form, with just three wins in their last nine games, two of which were in the FA Cup.

Since taking over at Stamford Bridge in 2022, Todd Boehly has been rather cut-throat with his managerial decisions as he looks to bring trophies back to west London.

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Chelsea make a decision on Liam Rosenior's future after Champions League exit

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly (Image credit: Adam Davy)

After sacking Enzo Maresca, Chelsea turned to fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg and pinched Rosenior, who was starting to pique interest across Europe.

In his first nine games, he lost just twice, both to Arsenal in the EFL cup, but has since picked up just three wins, and has been dumped out of the Champions League, despite finishing in the top eight of the League Phase.

Alejandro Garnacho playing for Chelsea in the FA Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

His appointment wasn't met with huge amounts of support from the Chelsea faithful, and calls for him to leave his position have already started, despite him being in the role less than three months.

However, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has squashed an rumours of a potential departure.

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Speaking on talkSPORT he said: “Well, at this stage, Chelsea continue to say that it’s a long-term project with Liam Rosenior.

“He wasn’t just brought in as an unexpected stop-gap because of the manner of Enzo Maresca’s departure.”

Jacobs explained that this type of rhetoric around a long-term project has been consistent with all managers since Boehly brought the club, and all have been moved on quickly, so they could of course change their mind.

Liam Rosenior, coach of Chelsea (Image credit: Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

He also stated that qualifying for the Champions League is incredibly important for the project and the club's finances, and given Chelsea have recently fallen to sixth in the Premier League, there is obvious concern about next season.

A World Cup summer is likely to present several managerial opportunities, and the Blues may have one eye on who may be available following the tournament.

Chelsea are next in action against Everton as Premier League action r