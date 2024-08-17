The most picturesque football stadiums in the world

Como's Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia returned to Serie A in 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

We go the football to watch what's happening on the pitch right in front of us – but it's always nice to have something more to look at, too.

From grounds constructed in the most improbable of locations, to those which take full advantage of the natural beauty surrounding them, these arenas all fit that bill.

Join us as we count down the most picturesque stadiums in the world...