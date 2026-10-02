'I will never rule it out' England boss Thomas Tuchel admits he may pick Manchester City stars if they're relegated
Thomas Tuchel's England squad could well feature Championship Manchester City stars in the future
Thomas Tuchel says England will still consider calling up Manchester City stars – even if they're relegated.
This week, Manchester City were found guilty by an independent commission of breaking the Premier League's financial rules over a nine-year period, with a statement from the competition referring to “arranged ‘sham’ contracts” that “concealed the true state of [the club's] finances”.
While the charges have rocked the football world, however, Tuchel has suggested that little changes for him as England manager.
England could still pick Manchester City players… whichever division they're in
England are preparing to face Croatia behind closed doors, with two City players in the current squad.
Marc Guehi and Elliot Anderson were both called up for international duty alongside Nico O'Reilly – who had to pull out through injury – after Enzo Maresca's side registered five wins in their first five league games of the season.
Speaking about City's charges, however, Tuchel said he would “never rule out” selecting Championship players when asked about the potential that the six-time Premier League winners could be expelled from the competition.
"There is always a possibility,” the German responded. “I would always try to pick the best team for the camp, occasion, the tournament.
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“I will never rule out that because they don't play in the top flight in their country. We need to look at it case by case."
With the subject a big one in football at the moment, the 53-year-old Bavarian – who has managed against City as manager of Bayern Munich and Chelsea – said that Man City are a big talking point in camp.
"I guess so,” Tuchel said.We had some time off between the matches and it is a big subject.
“Everyone speaks about it, so there is no other voice needed. I am glad to be not that voice. No one needs my half-knowledge on the topic.
"Of course, the players talk about it. City players talk about it. We talk with them but only briefly. They are ready to go tomorrow. But of course, it's a big topic in the camp."
Manchester City head to Liverpool when Premier League action resumes.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
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