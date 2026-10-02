Arsenal handed William Saliba update, with defender still out with injury: report

William Saliba was injured at the World Cup

Arsenal have been given an update on William Saliba's recovery.

The Gunners have enjoyed a positive start to the season, losing just one game in all competitions so far – but rather than enjoying three weeks off from domestic football, manager Mikel Arteta has been sweating over the fitness of several of his players.

With Arsenal suffering something of a mini-crisis when it comes to injuries, the availability of star centre-back William Saliba is something that Arteta will be monitoring closely.

William Saliba 'on the brink of a return' - despite long-term back problem

William Saliba is currently out injured (Image credit: Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Saliba went into the World Cup managing his fitness and was eventually hauled off in the semi-final of the competition after collapsing on the pitch against Spain.

According to a statement from Arsenal, “Subsequent specialist reviews on William’s return to London this week have confirmed that he has suffered a back injury which will require a period of rehabilitation.”

While surgery was discussed, it wasn't recommended for the Frenchman, who has been working on a managed recovery programme since.

TEAMtalk now say that Saliba is “on the brink of a return” and that sources believe the player could be available to face Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena this month.

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“However, Arsenal are taking no risks with their star defender and are instead pencilling in either the home Premier League fixture against Everton (October 24) or, perhaps more realistically, the Carabao Cup clash at Fleetwood (October 27) as more realistic return dates,” the report adds.

The Gunners drafted in Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa as Saliba's replacement, with the England international having settled into life in North London well.

Konsa, too, suffered a knock during the international break, however, and sat out the fixture against the Czech Republic.

Arteta has a few injuries to contend with (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kai Havertz picked up an injury against the Netherlands, Martin Odegaard had a nasty kick from Bernardo Silva, and now Christos Tzolis has withdrawn from Greece duty, as the injuries mount up in London Colney.

Ben White was unavailable for Thomas Tuchel to select for England, while Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera both have knocks.

Arsenal host Leeds United when Premier League action resumes.