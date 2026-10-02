Arsenal dealt big Christos Tzolis blow, with Greek winger suffering hamstring injury: report

Christos Tzolis had to be subbed after just 18 minutes of action against the Netherlands

Arsenal new boy Christos Tzolis has suffered what looks like a worrying injury on international duty.

The Greek winger signed for Arsenal over the summer as the only major attacking reinforcement, as the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus all departed the Premier League champions in a big shake-up.

After losing Kai Havertz to injury last week in the Nations League, manager Mikel Arteta could well regret not upgrading his forward line a little more over the summer.

Arsenal winger Christos Tzolis returns from international duty early

Christos Tzolis has been positive for Arsenal so far this season (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Tzolis pulled up with what looked like a hamstring injury in the first quarter of Greece's match against the Netherlands, and had to be substituted after looking visibly distressed.

Greek outlet Sport24, along with Greek journalist Dimitris Manakos, have reported that the former Club Brugge man will return to the Gunners' London Colney base for further tests.

Worrying, too, Greece head coach Ivan Jovanovic confirmed that Tzolis originally refused to be substituted, as Arsenal hope that the new signing hasn't aggravated the injury in any way.

“I think it was a scene that everyone saw, those who were nearby,” he said. “I told him to get out, because I suspected that he wouldn't have done that if he hadn't felt something.

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“We don't know how much damage was done today, but I hoped it was just a twitch, something temporary.”

Arsenal are facing several injury problems from this international break, with Martin Odegaard the victim of an industrial tackle from Bernardo Silva and Declan Rice pulled out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad.

Havertz remains a worry, while Ezri Konsa was monitored by the Three Lions medical staff regarding his participation against the Czech Republic following a knock against Spain – sitting the entire 90 minutes out on the bench.

Arteta will be concerned by this latest development (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben White was unavailable for selection by Tuchel, while Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera both have knocks.

William Saliba remains a long-term miss but is stepping up his recovery.

Arsenal host Leeds United when Premier League action resumes.