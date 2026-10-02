Friday Football Quiz, episode 135: Can you get 20 correct answers?

It's Friday, so it must be time for another Friday Football Quiz from FourFourTwo.

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Getty Images) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 134

Yes, we've checked and double-checked and triple-checked, and it is indeed time for a new Friday Football Quiz. You lucky devil, red or otherwise. October already. Incredible. Let's get on with it.

You know the deal. We've got 20 questions and we want 20 answers. There's no geographical or chronological limit on the span of the quiz, so only top-level football knowledge will pass muster.

We have an ever-growing bank of football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly, and we've picked out some favourites to further test the mettle of top football trivia masters. From top to bottom, east to west, north to south, inside to out and upside-down, these quizzes will help fill the rest of that international break weekend.

To get you started, we're getting into some big-money transfer business. Can you name Manchester United's 50 most expensive signings ever? How about Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City (asterisk notwithstanding)? How about Barcelona and Real Madrid combined? It's expert-level stuff.

We've been diving deep into the English game lately, so here are some quizzes that will require some knowledge that goes beneath the surface. Can you name every title sponsor of the League Cup, also known as the Football League Cup, also known as the EFL Cup, also known as all these other names? And can you answer these questions about the streets football won't forget?

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Fans of football curios might get a little charge from this selection of quizzes from what we like to call the absurd detail category, starting with one covering the nationalities of Premier League players and this exploration of some of the very finest football club names on the planet. We also have this twisted badge quiz, if visuals are more suited to your mind.

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We've got plenty of crosswords to be getting on with too. The latest is FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 72, which boasts clues on Buccaneers, pirates and vikings, ye salty sea dog. To keep your ocean legs under you, subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club – our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.