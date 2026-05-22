How to watch Coupe de France final 2026: Live Streams for Lens vs Nice

Lens head coach Pierre Sage is aiming to end an excellent season with silverware

Watch the Coupe de France final 2026 as Lens aim to cap an excellent season by beating relegation-threatened Nice, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Coupe de France final 2026 key information Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 5:00am AEST (Sat)

8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 5:00am AEST (Sat) Free Stream: France 2

France 2 TV & Streaming: Fox (US), beIn Sports (Australia)

Fox (US), beIn Sports (Australia) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

Two teams targeting their first major trophy since the late 1990s meet at the Stade de France, but that is where the similarities end.

Lens finished runners-up in Ligue 1 as they pushed Paris Saint-Germain close in the title race, while Nice will have one eye on the first leg of their relegation play-off against St Etienne next week after they finished 16th in the table.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Lens vs Nice online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch the Coupe de France final 2026 for free?

Lens vs Nice is available for free in France on France 2.

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📺 Stream the Coupe de France final 2026

Can I watch the Coupe de France final 2026 in the UK?

Unfortunately no UK channels are showing live coverage of the Coupe de France final 2026.

Don't want to miss the action while you're in the UK? Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Watch the Coupe de France final 2026 in the US

As mentioned above, Fox is showing the Coupe de France final 2026 in the US.

The best way to access the Fox channel is via their streaming service, Fox One (7-days free).

Watch the Coupe de France final 2026 on Fox A standalone subscription to Fox One costs $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Fox Sports is also the US host broadcaster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Watch the Coupe de France final 2026 in Australia

In Australia, beIN Sports is showing the Coupe de France final 2026.

You can watch Lens vs Nice live on beIN Sports 3.

See also ► How to watch Ligue 1 in 2025/26

Lens vs Nice: Coupe de France final 2026 preview

If things had turned out differently, Lens could have gone into the Coupe de France final on the verge of an historic league and cup double.

Pierre Sage's men were challenging at the summit of Ligue 1 for most of the campaign and went top after a 5-0 rout of Paris FC on Valentine's Day, but they were forced to settle for second place after winning just five of their final 12 games.

Their title hopes were finally extinguished in a 2-0 defeat by champions Paris Saint-Germain last Wednesday, but a 4-0 win at Lyon in their Ligue 1 finale four days later suggests there will be no hangover going into the Coupe de France final.

That victory cemented Lens' status as heavy favourites in Paris, as they target their first major trophy since they followed their sole Ligue 1 title in 1997/98 with the Coupe de la Ligue in 1998/99.

See also ► Football fixtures: Interactive 2025/26 calendar for every competition

Nice had become a permanent fixture in the upper reaches of the French top flight, but they will have the unwelcome distraction of a relegation play-off when they line-up for the cup final.

A 0-0 home draw with rock-bottom Metz in their season finale confirmed their place in next week's two-legged shootout with St Etienne, who finished third in Ligue 2. Nice fans invaded the pitch in protest at full-time and club co-president Jean-Pierre Rivere made no effort to hide his feelings, saying: "The Coupe de France is no longer a priority at all."

That will not go down well with a fanbase who are already in mutinous mood and will be dreaming of a first major trophy since winning this competition in 1997.

Rivere branded Nice's 2025/26 season "catastrophic" in the wake of the stalemate with Metz, but history will look kindly on the campaign if they lift the Coupe de France and preserve their top-flight status.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Lens 2-0 Nice

Lens are in much better shape heading into this contest, while Nice have the distraction of the relegation play-off.