Cristiano Ronaldo finally gets his hands on Saudi Pro League title after three years of frustration

Cristiano Ronaldo's wait to get his hands on the Saudi Pro League title is over.

The Portuguese moved to Al-Nassr in 2023 but had only previously been able to help the side to finish second, second and third in the final league table, with Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal (twice) beating them to the title.

Ronaldo was a figure of amusement last week after a 98th-minute own goal from a teammate against title rivals Al-Hilal postponed the celebrations and pushed matters to the final day.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a champion once again

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace on the night (Image credit: Getty Images)

A defeat for Al-Nassr against relegation-battling Damac, coupled with an Al-Hilal victory away to Al-Fayha, would have seen Ronaldo and co miss out on the title instead.

But it ended up being a relatively drama-free end to campaign for Al-Nassr as they claimed a 4-1 victory that also relegated Damac.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives the Saudi Pro League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sadio Mane's header gave Al-Nassr the lead on 33 minutes, with Kingsley Coman curling in a second goal six minutes after the break.

There was some hope of a fightback for Damac after Morlaye Sylla tucked away a penalty awarded for handball - the only shot they managed across the 90 minutes.

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But Ronaldo hit back with a brace to ensure the title went Al-Nassr's way, with his first coming from a head-height kick into the box from a narrow angle that somehow went through a crowd before sneaking in at the far post.

Ronaldo made sure of the result ten minutes from time, reacting quickly to a half-intercepted cutback from the byline and lashing a finish into the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo led the celebrations of the title win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo was subbed off to a loud ovation three minutes from time before returning tot he field to help lead the celebrations with supporters and teammates, banging a fat drum and turning what looked like a small flag into a headband.

The title victory is Al-Nassr's 11th and Ronaldo's eighth, following three Premier League titles with Manchester United, two La Liga titles with Real Madrid, and two Serie A titles with Juventus.

Ronaldo will now jet out to join the Portugal squad for the 2026 World Cup.