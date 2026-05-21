Tottenham Hotspur braced for 'significant' fan protest as relegation battle goes to final day

Tottenham fans are set to voice their frustrations again

Spurs fans have been asked to join a protest against the club board after the final whistle of their final Premier League game of the season.

It is all on the line for Roberto de Zerbi's side as they host Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with safety from relegation still not assured.

To remain in the Premier League, Spurs need to take at least a point or hope for a slip-up from West Ham United, who are at home to Leeds.

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Tottenham Hotspur fans prepared to protest as relegation looms

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Fan group Change For Tottenham have put out a statement saying that although they want the whole stadium to cheer the team to safety throughout the 90 minutes, all bets are off once the final whistle blows - regardless of the outcome.

At the end of 90 minutes, supporters are asked to join in on making their feelings clear about the club board.

Tottenham fans turned up to a home game with 'time for change' banners in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

They wrote in a statement: "This Sunday, for 90 minutes, we need to get behind the team.

"Nothing else matters. We need the points and the players need every one of us behind them for one last time this season.

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"When the final whistle blows, regardless of the result, we need to stand up to the board for putting us in this perilous position.

"This isn't just a one off season, this is two disastrous league finishes back to back which has led to our Premier League status being decided on the last day of this campaign."

Banners are planned to go up in all three home sides of the stadium upon the final whistle, with Change For Spurs requesting that their fellow supporters join them to 'chant against the board'.

Protests were also held at Tottenham last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sign off with a strong statement: "ENIC out. Vinai out. Lange out."

That refers to club majority owners ENIC Group, chief executive Vinai Venkatesham, and director of football Johan Lange.

Spurs finished 17th in the Premier League last season but still qualified for the Champions League thanks to winning the Europa League.