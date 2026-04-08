Liverpool report: Xabi Alonso's 'return decision' confirmed, as pressure mounts on Arne Slot

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The pressure on Arne Slot has never been higher ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash, and the return of Xabi Alonso is looming

Real Madrid&#039;s Spanish coach Xabi Alonso stood on the sideline during the Spanish Super Cup final football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.
The threat of Xabi Alonso's potential return to management will be lingering in Arne Slot's head. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s job has seemingly been under threat for large parts of the 2025-26 season, but never more than tonight as his side prepares to head into battle against PSG.

The Liverpool manager suffered defeat to PSG in last season’s Champions League Round of 16, a loss that seemingly sparked a run of poor form for the Reds across the rest of 2025.

Arne Slot’s job is under increased pressure as Xabi Alonso return looms