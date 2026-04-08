Liverpool report: Xabi Alonso's 'return decision' confirmed, as pressure mounts on Arne Slot

The threat of Xabi Alonso's potential return to management will be lingering in Arne Slot's head.

Arne Slot’s job has seemingly been under threat for large parts of the 2025-26 season, but never more than tonight as his side prepares to head into battle against PSG.

The Liverpool manager suffered defeat to PSG in last season’s Champions League Round of 16, a loss that seemingly sparked a run of poor form for the Reds across the rest of 2025.

His side will take to the pitch of the Parc Des Princes for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, with frustration among Liverpool fans mounting.

Arne Slot’s job is under increased pressure as Xabi Alonso return looms