Ten of the planet's most picturesque football stadiums, from mountain kingdoms to remote fishing villages

Football stadiums come in all shapes and sizes. While some are vast arenas built to host tens of thousands of supporters, others are a little more humble.

But if the scenery is right, even some that are little more than a patch of grass can become a footballing work of art.

With a little globe-trotting FourFourTwo have picked out ten stunning grounds tucked away in places you'd never expect to watch the beautiful game being played.

1. Henningsvaer Stadion

Henningsvaer Stadion (Image credit: Unknown)

One of football’s numerous beauties is that it can be played virtually anywhere – this venue is a monument to that. It’s mainly the host of local amateur matches in Henningsvaer, a fishing village straddling multiple islands in northern Norway, but that hasn’t stopped it gaining global recognition.

2. Ottmar Hitzfeld Arena

An aerial view of the 2000 metres high of "Ottmar Hitzfeld GsponArena" (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Europe’s highest stadium is the best part of 7,000 feet above sea level. It’s home to amateur outfit FC Gspon, in the south of Switzerland near the Matterhorn. Named after the legendary Ottmar Hitzfeld, who spent much of his career in the country, it can only be reached by cable car – or a steep hike, if you’re feeling adventurous…

3. Estadio Hernando Siles

General view of Hernando Siles Stadium (Image credit: LatinContent via Getty Images)

The biggest stadium in Bolivia is 11,932 feet above sea level in La Paz, the globe’s highest capital city. That altitude has made it difficult for visiting national teams – FIFA even banned World Cup qualifiers from being held there. With the ban lifted, last year Bolivia moved games even higher, at 13,412 feet in El Alto. They then went unbeaten across six home qualifiers to reach the World Cup play-offs.

4. Subaru Park

General view of Subaru Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

This ground is a bit of a rarity in the USA: a stadium that was built specifically with the association brand of football in mind. Home to MLS side Philadelphia Union, it sits right on the Delaware River’s waterfront, beneath the looming frame of the Commodore Barry Bridge – it makes for quite a striking setting, we have to say.

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5. Gospin Dolac

Gospin Dolac Stadium, used by the Croatian football club NK Imotski (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

With a capacity of 4,000, this ground was somehow built among jagged rocks right next to the medieval Topana fortress overlooking Croatian tourist hotspot Imotski, not too far from the border with neighbouring Bosnia. It’s also situated near the stunning Blue Lake, and gets its name from the Croatian translation of the Our Lady of the Angels church at the entrance to the fortress. So now you know…

6. Qeqertarsuaq Stadium

Qeqertarsuaq Stadium (Image credit: Unknown)

OK, so really it’s just a pitch, but the Qeqertarsuaq Stadium boasts the most awe-inspiring surrounds. Home to Greenlandic Football Championship side G-44 Qeqertarsuaq on Disko Island, the complete lack of stands makes for unobstructed views of icebergs in Baffin Bay, which stretches all the way to Canada.

7. Svangaskard

Svangaskard Stadium hosting a Euro 2008 qualifier between Scotland and the Faroe Islands (Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo)

The Faroe Islands national team don’t play any games here these days, which is a crying shame, because Svangaskard is one of the most scenic venues in all of international football. Small enough that you could watch from the rock face that juts out above one corner of the pitch, the stunning ground in Toftir affords gorgeous views of the adjacent fjord. Make a day of it by taking a spin on the world’s first undersea roundabout nearby. FFT are a blast at parties, honest…

8. Changlimithang Stadium

Changlimithang Stadium, the national stadium of Bhutan in south Asia (Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo)

Bhutan’s national sport is archery, which takes place alongside football at the Changlimithang Stadium – not simultaneously of course, that would be dangerous. Located in Thimpu, capital city of the tranquil mountain kingdom, the ground is filled with traditional architecture and ornate details, and looks truly majestic set against the backdrop of the Himalayas. The Bhutanese government runs the tiny nation on the philosophy of Gross National Happiness – no arguments from groundhoppers.

9. Victoria Stadium

Lincoln Red Imps FC and College Europa FC's players take part in the Gibraltar Cup final (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Gibraltar’s primary football venue is Victoria Stadium, the usual base of the national team. Look one way and you’re unable to miss the colossal Rock of Gibraltar. Look the other and you can pass time watching planes land at and take off from the airport. Bad news, though: they’re knocking it down and building a modern stadium on the same site, which may restrict those views. Boo!

10 Cape Town Stadium

Cape Town Stadium (Image credit: Unknown)

Built for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the venue played host to eight games at the tournament, including the Netherlands’ thrilling semi-final win over Uruguay and England’s dour draw with Algeria. Right by the Atlantic coast, it seats almost 60,000 punters – pick the right spot and you can see the iconic Table Mountain peering out from behind the roof.