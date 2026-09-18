How to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin for FREE: live stream details for Friday-night Bundesliga clash

Watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin for FREE as the Bundesliga champions face Die Eisernen in this week's Friday-night clash, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: key information Date: Friday, 18 September

Friday, 18 September Kick-off time: 7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET / 4:30am AEST (Sat)

7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET / 4:30am AEST (Sat) Watch for FREE: BBC iPlayer (UK / Fandango (US) / YouTube (selected countries)

(UK / (US) / (selected countries) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Vincent Kompany's side start the weekend two points behind early pace-setters Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund, so they will return to the top of the table - albeit potentially for less than 24 hours - if they take all three points at the Allianz Arena.

Union have been leaking goals in the opening few weeks of the season, so a trip to the champions looks a daunting task for Mauro Lustrinelli and his players.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin in the Bundesliga online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin for free?

There are several ways you can watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin for free.

The game is live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, like every Friday-night Bundesliga match this season. You just need a BBC iPlayer login and a TV licence, and away you go.

Fans in the UK and selected territories can also stream Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live on the Bundesliga's official YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, US viewers can watch the game on Fandango, which is showing around 270 Bundesliga matches at no cost this season.

CazéTV in Brazil is also showing Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin for free.

Abroad? Use NordVPN to unlock your free Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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📺 Stream Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin in the UK

As mentioned above, BBC iPlayer will have live coverage of Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin, with kick-off at 7:30pm BST.

UK viewers can also watch the game on the Bundesliga's official YouTube channel.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin on BBC iPlayer Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin is live on BBC iPlayer. You just need a BBC iPlayer login and a TV licence to watch the Bundesliga game for free. The account will require a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB)

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin in the US

Streaming service Fandango is the place for US viewers to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin for free. The game starts at 2:30pm ET.

Stream Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin FREE on Fandango Fandango will have live coverage of roughly 270 Bundesliga games this season at no cost, including Bayern vs Union, as part of a new TV rights deal that is set to run until 2031.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin in Australia

As mentioned above, fans in Australia can watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin on beIN SPORTS.

The game will be live on the beIN SPORTS 2 and the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform. Kick-off is at 4:30am AEST on Saturday.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin on beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga in Australia and costs $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with both plans featuring a 7-day free trial.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: Preview

It feels strange for Bayern Munich not to be top of the Bundesliga, but Die Roten begin the weekend fourth in the table after an awkward pair of away assignments at two newly-promoted teams.

Vincent Kompany's side looked set to sweep all before them again this season when they thrashed VFB Stuttgart 5-1 on the opening night of the campaign, but that was followed by a 0-0 draw at Schalke and a 2-1 win at Elversberg in which Harry Kane secured victory 18 minutes from time.

It is early days, of course, and Kane will be looking to score in back-to-back Bundesliga games after failing to find the net in Bayern's first two league matches - a goal drought by his standards.

Kompany made seven changes to his starting lineup against Elversberg and several of his stars could be set to return to the XI tonight, including Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz.

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Bayern's inability to dispatch Schalke and Elversberg may offer Union a source of hope heading into tonight's game, following a difficult start under Mauro Lustrinelli.

After a thrilling 3-3 opening-day draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, Die Eisernen were thrashed 4-0 at Bayer Leverkusen and lost 3-1 at home to Schalke, leaving them 16th in the table after three matches.

Union appear to have lost the defensive solidity that has been a key factor in the club establishing themselves in the Bundesliga, which is not a good sign when you are about to play a team that scored 122 goals in 34 league games last term.

Their chances of a shock result are not helped by a lengthy injury list which includes defenders Josip Juranovic, Andrik Markgraf, Marvin Friedrich and Stanley Nsoki, plus forwards Andrej Ilic and Oliver Burke.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin

We expect Bayern to rediscover their killer instinct against a Union side who are going through a difficult patch.