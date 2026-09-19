How to watch Millwall vs West Ham United: Live stream details and TV channels for London derby in the Championship

Watch Millwall vs West Ham as one of London's feistiest derbies kicks off Saturday's Championship fixtures. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

There's nothing in the world quite like Millwall vs West Ham. For better and worse, this is a rivalry that harasses the senses and spills over into genuine animosity.

Of course, both of these London clubs have bigger fish to fry this season than one another. For the people in the stands, those targets might be briefly forgotten for the duration of this lunchtime kick-off.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Millwall vs West Ham United in the Championship online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Millwall vs West Ham for free?

Yes! Millwall vs West Ham is one of the Championship matches that will be shared between Sky Sports and ITV this season, meaning you can watch it for free on ITV1 or stream it on ITVX.

Not in the UK? Use NordVPN to unlock your beIN SPORTS stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Millwall vs West Ham from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Millwall vs West Ham is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

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📺 Stream Millwall vs West Ham

How to watch Millwall vs West Ham in the UK

Millwall vs West Ham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, as well as on ITV1.

The Championship clash is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 12:30pm BST.

Watch Millwall vs West Ham on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights-holder for the 2026/2027 EFL season in the UK, with more than 1,000 games live on Sky Sports' channels or the Sky+ bonus streaming offering. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while new customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Millwall vs West Ham in the US

In the US, Millwall vs West Ham is being shown on Paramount+. Kick-off is at 7:30am ET.

Watch Millwall vs West Ham on Paramount+ Paramount+ is an official broadcast partner of the EFL in the US, while it also shows every Champions League match. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year and the Premium package is available from $13.99.

How to watch Millwall vs West Ham in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Millwall vs West Ham on beIN SPORTS.

The game kicks-off at 9:30pm AEST and will be live on beIN SPORTS 2, as well as the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform.

Watch Millwall vs West Ham on beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS is the official broadcast partner of the EFL in Australia and will show 155 Championship matches live this season, plus every Carabao Cup fixture and games from Leagues One and Two. It currently costs $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year ($129.99 for the first year), with both plans featuring a 7-day free trial.

Millwall vs West Ham: Preview

Millwall were the Championship's surprise package last season. As their great rivals slid towards relegation, the Lions were plotting to replace them in the Premier League.

Manager Alex Neil's weapon of choice was a brand of football that was attractive to watch but always Millwall. It guided them as far as third in the final table only to come unstuck at home against Hull City in the play-offs.

A return to the top division would have been the preference but getting a crack at the Hammers might have been a welcome consolation, if only the form guide hadn't cast them in the role of clear second favourites this afternoon.

Still, they say form goes out of the window on days like today, and The Den won't be troubled by Millwall's two league games without a win any more than it'll be concerned about West Ham winning the last four and giving Wrexham both barrels last week.

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The Hammers' 6-0 win over Wrexham took them to the top of the Championship and that's exactly where manager Nuno Espirito Santo and captain Jarrod Bowen will intend them to stay.

It also made them the only team in the top five divisions of English football to hit 20 goals in 2026/27. As preparation for the mother of all difficult away trips go, it could hardly have been any better.

Millwall and West Ham last shared a division in 2011/12 and it was today's visitors that came out on top, marginally, in that season's two matches.

After a goalless draw at The Den, the Boleyn Ground's last visit from Millwall ended in a 2-1 win for West Ham courtesy of goals from Carlton Cole and Winston Reid – both scored long after they lost Kevin Nolan to a red card.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Millwall 0-1 West Ham

Millwall will make this a very difficult afternoon for West Ham but the Hammers' surge should continue. Just.