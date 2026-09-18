How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea for FREE: Live streams for West London derby in the Premier League

Watch Brentford vs Chelsea for free as this weekend's Premier League action kicks-off with a West London derby on Friday night. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Bees are aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the season, although manager Keith Andrews will be keen to turn draws into wins after three of their first four league games ended level.

Sixth-place Chelsea start the weekend one position and one point above tonight's opponents following an exciting but sometimes chaotic beginning to manager Xabi Alonso's tenure.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Brentford vs Chelsea online and from anywhere, including for free, in this week's Friday-night Premier League clash.

Watch Brentford vs Chelsea for FREE

Live coverage in the States is on USA Network and this is available for free thanks to YouTube TV, which currently comes with a 10-day free trial for new customers.

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Watch Brentford vs Chelsea from anywhere

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📺 Stream Brentford vs Chelsea

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Brentford vs Chelsea live on Sky Sports.

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 7:00pm BST, with kick-off at 8:00pm.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea in the US

As mentioned above, Brentford vs Chelsea is live on USA Network in the US. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

This is a linear channel, so you will need a cord-cutting package. YouTube TV (10-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Sling Blue all carry the channel.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Chelsea live on Stan Sport. The game kicks-off at 5:00am AEST on Saturday.

Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99 and comes with access to every Premier League and Champions League game — bargain!

Tickets

Get VIP Brentford tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Brentford hospitality offers a stylish matchday experience with premium padded seating and exceptional pitch views. Packages include access to exclusive lounges pre- and post-match, gourmet multi-course dining with paired drinks, a complimentary bar, the official programme, and fast-track entry, perfect for celebrating or entertaining clients.

Brentford vs Chelsea: Preview

Brentford are aiming to claim their first home league victory over Chelsea since 1938 when they face their West London counterparts in the Premier League tonight.

Despite beating the Blues three times at Stamford Bridge in the last five seasons, the Bees have been unable to replicate that form in the return fixture, with the last four meetings at the Gtech Community Stadium ending level.

Draws have become a theme for Brentford recently with 10 of their last 14 Premier League games going that way, including three out of four this term, but manager Keith Andrews will surely be happy with an unbeaten start to the campaign that has also seen them reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The Bees will be without injured quartet Mathias Jensen, Nathan Collins, Sepp van den Berg and Josh DaSilva tonight, while Kevin Schade and Vitaly Janelt will hope to continue a positive week personally after both players were selected in Jurgen Klopp's Germany squad for the upcoming international break.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

If Brentford's speciality this season has been draws, Chelsea's has been goals - but not all at the right end.

The Blues' six matches in all competitions have featured 30 goals, with 18 scored and 12 conceded, in an entertaining but also frustrating start to manager Xabi Alonso's reign.

The Chelsea boss will see last Saturday's 2-2 home draw with Hull City as two points dropped, but will be encouraged by the form of £117m summer signing Morgan Rogers, Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer, which earned the latter a recall to Thomas Tuchel's England squad.

Alonso is sweating over the fitness of Pedro, who was released from the Brazil squad due to injury, as well as captain Reece James and Moises Caicedo, who are both doubts for the short trip to Brentford.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 2-1 Chelsea

The Bees have made a strong start to the campaign, so tonight could be the night they end their 88-year wait for a home league win over the Blues.