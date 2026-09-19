Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa FREE live stream: Kick-off time, TV channels, preview as Premier League pair eye first win

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa for free as two sides yet to taste victory in the Premier League this season meet in a Saturday-lunchtime clash in North London. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Spurs' 0-0 draw at home to Everton last Saturday saw them set an unwanted record, having failed to score in the opening four games of a league season for the first time in the club's history.

Villa managed only one goal and one point in their first four Premier League matches, so both teams are in desperate need of a victory here.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa online and from anywhere, including for free, in the 2026/27 Premier League.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa for FREE

You can stream Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa for free in the US thanks to YouTube TV's 10-day free trial, which carries USA Network.

Outside the US? You need NordVPN to access your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa from anywhere

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How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa in the UK

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa is live on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports 1 and its streaming platform HBO Max will have coverage of the Premier League clash, with kick-off at 12:30pm BST.

Outside the UK? Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa on TNT Sports via NordVPN.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa on TNT Sports and HBO Max Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa is one of 52 Premier League games that will be live on TNT Sports during the 2026/27 season. TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, with plans that include TNT starting from £25.99/month.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network has live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa in the US. Kick-off is at 7:30am ET.

Remember: Use NordVPN to unlock your Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa stream on USA Network.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa on Stan Sport, with kick-off at 9:30pm AEST.

Not in Australia? NordVPN will unblock your Stan Sport stream of Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That gets you live coverage of every single Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa: Preview

Tottenham Hotspur begin the fifth weekend of the Premier League season still searching for their first win, although even a goal would represent progress for Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Spurs are yet to get off the mark in the league despite spending more than £300m on signings in the summer, while they suffered another blow on Tuesday night as they exited the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool.

De Zerbi can at least point to back-to-back clean sheets in the stalemates against Nottingham Forest and Everton, but the scrutiny will only increase if Tottenham fail to pick up a result - or score - against Aston Villa.

They have been boosted by the news that James Maddison, Pedro Porro and Sandro Tonali will be available for the visit of Unai Emery's side after the trio recovered from their various injury concerns.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Villa aren't in much better shape than Spurs, starting the weekend in the Premier League relegation zone after taking only one point from their opening four games.

However, they have been in better form in other competitions, scoring three goals apiece in away victories over Club Brugge in the Champions League and Coventry City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Those results on the road should give them belief for their trip to North London, where Emery looks set to rotate his side after making several changes for the win over the Sky Blues.

Ibrahim Mbaye is pushing for his first start after a bright start to his career at Villa Park, while Nicolas Jackson is expected to return up front despite Tammy Abraham scoring twice against Coventry.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Aston Villa

Spurs' goalless run surely can't continue, but whether they can pick up a first league win is another matter.