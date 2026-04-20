Tottenham Hotspur hit with another 'severe' injury blow to defender: report

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Relegation-haunted Tottenham have yet another issue to face

Brighton&#039;s Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi reacts during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on February 3, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or &#039;live&#039; services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
Roberto De Zerbi's side currently sit in the relegation zone (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham’s nightmare season has seen them suffer another blow with news that one of their defenders has suffered a ‘severe’ injury blow.

Spurs’ winless run continues on Saturday, when Brighton’s Georginio Rutter scored a 95th-minute equaliser at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Roberto De Zerbi’s side twice threw away a lead in their latest quest to secure a first Premier League win of 2026.

That draw, coupled with Nottingham Forest’s 4-1 victory over Burnley on Sunday, means that Spurs could find themselves four points off safety with five games to play, should West Ham United win at Crystal Palace on Monday.