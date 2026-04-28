Tottenham Hotspur injury truth revealed as Randal Kolo Muani panic highlights Spurs fragility

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Spurs’ latest injury woes paint a stark picture during their race for Premier League survival

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Randal Kolo Muani of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on April 25, 2026 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Randal Kolo Muani, Tottenham Hotspur (Image credit: Getty Images)