Spurs star given injury boost ahead of relegation run-in

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A key Tottenham Hotspur forward has been given the ultimate World Cup incentive during his side’s relegation battle

Tottenham Hotspur form a team huddle before the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tottenham Hotspur need a man up for the task to secure Premier League survival this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A crucial Tottenham Hotspur attacker could play World Cup football this summer, depending on his performances during the team’s relegation battle.

The Spurs man could be crucial in his team’s fight to ensure Premier League survival, with just six games remaining this season before the World Cup 2026 kicks off.

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