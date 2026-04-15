Spurs star given injury boost ahead of relegation run-in
A key Tottenham Hotspur forward has been given the ultimate World Cup incentive during his side’s relegation battle
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A crucial Tottenham Hotspur attacker could play World Cup football this summer, depending on his performances during the team’s relegation battle.
The Spurs man could be crucial in his team’s fight to ensure Premier League survival, with just six games remaining this season before the World Cup 2026 kicks off.
Tottenham Hotspur are positioned 18th in the Premier League table on 30 points, with West Ham and Nottingham Forest just above the drop zone on 32 and 33 points respectively.Article continues below