Arsenal confirm first summer move - without official announcement

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Arsenal's announcement was buried within a news round up on their website

Jakub Kiwior, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubamendi, Max Dowman, Josh Nichols, Marli Salmon, Martin Odegaard and Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal during the penalty shoot out after the pre season friendly between Arsenal and AC Milan at National Stadium on July 23, 2025 in Singapore.
Jakub Kiwior's move to Porto has been made permanent (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)