Arsenal star to be sold for just €30m, despite wanting to stay: report

Mikel Arteta could make sweeping changes to his squad once more

Arsenal have set their price for a major squad player to be sold this summer.

The Gunners spent a club-record amount in a transfer window in 2025, bringing eight new faces to the club, with the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres playing key roles in leading the club into a title race and the Champions League semi-finals.

There is an acceptance, however, that Arsenal will have to sell this summer to balance the books – and it appears as if one leader within the squad has been earmarked for an exit.

Arsenal green-light exit for star… who doesn't want to leave