Arsenal star to be sold for just €30m, despite wanting to stay: report
Arsenal are set for another busy summer, and could have yet another rebuild
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Arsenal have set their price for a major squad player to be sold this summer.
The Gunners spent a club-record amount in a transfer window in 2025, bringing eight new faces to the club, with the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres playing key roles in leading the club into a title race and the Champions League semi-finals.
There is an acceptance, however, that Arsenal will have to sell this summer to balance the books – and it appears as if one leader within the squad has been earmarked for an exit.
Arsenal green-light exit for star… who doesn't want to leave
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