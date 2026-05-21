Arsenal could let these TEN first-team players leave after the Champions League final

Arsenal will be awarded the Premier League trophy away to Crystal Palace on Sunday with a Champions League final against PSG still to come.

But amid the celebrations - which Mikel Arteta's side hope will become a double shindig - there may be a few members of that Arsenal squad who are left to consider what comes next.

Here's FourFourTwo's verdict on the ten Gunners players who the club may well look to move on this summer as they look to strengthen their credentials for a successful title defence.

10 Arsenal stars could be leaving this summer

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Christian Norgaard is an obvious contender having played just 19 games for the club since joining from Brentford last summer - only six of which were in the league.

The Denmark international is one of four players whose contracts are set to expire next summer, which may well lead Arsenal into thinking the best thing is to cash in now rather than extend them or let them leave on a free the following year, and the others in that group are all forwards.

Christian Norgaard has struggled for game time since moving from Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus has had a severely injury-hit time of it over the past couple of years and it is hard to see Arsenal extending his deal.

Gabriel Martinelli has found himself increasingly out of favour as the season has gone on, and while fellow winger Leandro Trossard has maintained a more prominent role, he will turn 32 later this year and Arsenal are reported to be in the market for a left winger.

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Myles Lewis-Skelly has been unable to push on this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then there's a pair of academy graduates who could bolster Arsenal's profit position ahead of the arrival of the new squad cost ratio rules.

Myles Lewis-Skelly has not been able to nail down a place in the starting line-up this season after enjoying a breakout last term.

Fellow teenager Ethan Nwaneri was meanwhile sent out on loan to Marseille midway through the season having played a minimal part in Arsenal's season.

If Arteta does not expect the pair to be playing first-team football next season, then moving them on while their valuation is still high could be preferable to further loan moves or another year of stagnation.

Kepa Arrizabalaga only moved to the Emirates last summer, but has not got anywhere near dislodging the brilliant David Raya other than in the cups, and may well fancy getting back to regular first team football.

Then there's Ben White, who is firmly in 'squad player' territory these days and has been linked with a summer move to Everton.

Ben White has been used as a squad player this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two players who won't be involved in the celebrations on Sunday, meanwhile, are Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira, who are both in their mid-20s and have been out on loan this season.

Both also have contracts until 2027, but it seems likely those loans at Brentford and Hamburg were done in the hopes of attracting interest in permanent moves.