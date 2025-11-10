Arsenal given green light to sign the next Thierry Henry: report

Arsenal are looking to boost their squad ahead with their Premier League title bid underway, and have been given the 'green light' to sign the next Thierry Henry.

Ater 11 games, Arseanl sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League, and are looking to further boost their squad in January.

Injuries have once again plagued the squad, with attackers Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke and Kai Havertz all missing the trip to Sunderland in their last league outing.

Arsenal given price to sign dream forward

Arsenal splashed the cash once again in the summer, making seven permanent signings as well as Piero Hincapie, who is on a loan with obligation to buy.

Much of their business involved adding depth to their squad to avoid a similar situation to the season before occurring.

Viktor Gyokeres, perhaps Arsenal's biggest signing of the summer, celebrates a goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, they are looking to make an immediate upgrade to their squad, and they are targeting AC Milan's Rafael Leao.

Milan's struggle to consistently battle for trophies in recent years has seen Leao grow concerned according to a report by CaughtOffside, and the 26-year-old Portuguese international may look elsewhere to try and get his hands on some silverware.

Whilst Leao has a €150 million release clause in his contract, Milan would reportedly be willing to accept a fee in the region of €80-85 million, and Arsenal are set to make a serious move in January.

FourFourTwo understands that Manchester City, PSG and Chelsea are all monitoring his situation, but Arsenal would be willing to accelerate their interest in January.

Milan remain hopeful of keeping Leao, but bids in an around their asking price would significantly test their resolve, and should he not sign a new contract it would become difficult to hold onto their star attacker.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal FC and AC Milan at National Stadium on July 23, 2025 in Singapore. (Image credit: AC Milan/AC Milan via Getty Images)

Leao has been likened to Gunners legend Thierry Henry, who is ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time. The Portuguese stars leggy dribbling, physicality and ability to cut in off the left flank have earned him these comparisons.

In the summer, he sent Arsenal fans into overdrive after posting an image of him wearing a t-shirt with a graphic of Henry on it. A move never materialised, but it may once again excite Arsenal fans.

Leao has been in form this season, scoring five goals and assisting once in all competitions. Whilst he mainly plays as a winger, he has been deployed as a striker, or second striker this season, playing in the space behind to maximise his dribbling and eye for a pass.

In FourFourTwo's view, if the funds are there, it would be an excellent move for Arsenal. There is no clear starter between Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, with the Belgian international perhaps just edging it this season, and Leao would represent quite the upgrade on both.

Leao is valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt. Arsenal are next in action in the north London derby against Tottenham in the Premier League after the international break.