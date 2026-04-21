Where are they now? Leicester City's 2016 Premier League-winning squad 10 years on
Leicester City mark 10 years since their incredible Premier League title next month, but what are the stars of that triumph doing now?
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Leicester City started the 2015/16 Premier League season with a squad of unknowns and journeymen.
By the end of the campaign, those players were household names as they helped the Foxes to arguably the most incredible league title in top-flight history.
The class of 2016 have taken very different paths in the decade since Leicester's incredible Premier League title triumph - here is what the 11 regular starters and manager Claudio Ranieri are doing now.