Where are they now? Leicester City's 2016 Premier League-winning squad 10 years on

Features
By published

Leicester City mark 10 years since their incredible Premier League title next month, but what are the stars of that triumph doing now?

Leicester City title celebrations
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri and captain Wes Morgan lift the Premier League trophy in 2016 (Image credit: PA)

Leicester City started the 2015/16 Premier League season with a squad of unknowns and journeymen.

By the end of the campaign, those players were household names as they helped the Foxes to arguably the most incredible league title in top-flight history.