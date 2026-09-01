Arsenal youngster given transfer lifeline as Fulham miss out: report

The proposed move would see Nwaneri join Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund on loan, without an option to purchase, according to reports.

Arsenal, who will strive to retain the Premier League title for the first time in the North London club’s history this season, are willing to part ways with their 19-year-old prospect.

Borussia Dortmund’s interest in Nwaneri pre-dates the signing of Giannis Konstantelias; however, the Gunners youngster is expected to receive greater playing minutes after the Greek attacker sustained a recent injury.

Konstantelias suffers ligament injury, Nwaneri travels for medical to Dortmund

The 19-year-old will be hoping this move is more fruitful than his loan period with Marseille (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to transfers expert David Ornstein, the 19-year-old is travelling today to Dortmund to undergo his medical exam.

Konstantelias is braced for a lengthy sideline spell after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his debut Bundesliga appearance versus Hamburger SV — in which he also hit his first goal.

Dortmund found themselves needing an additional attacking player (Image credit: Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Dortmund prevailed 2-0 on the day, with Konstantelias scoring his side’s second: a glorious right-footed effort from just inside the box.

Following the Greek’s injury, Dortmund reached out to Arsenal and made it clear that Nwaneri’s arrival had become a priority, before an arrangement was ironed out.

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Prior to this heightened interest, the youngster was reportedly considering a loan move to Fulham, prioritising a stay in the Premier League. This will no longer happen.

The 19-year-old did not appear in the squad for the Gunners’ 3-0 pre-season victory against Manchester City in the Community Shield, missing out alongside Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian has since departed for Saudi Arabia, and Nwaneri is now Bundesliga-bound, with Arteta’s side hoping that the 19-year-old is able to develop further with Dortmund.

Martinelli also failed to make the Community Shield squad, and has since made the move to Saudi Arabia (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The youngster spent the second half of the 2025/26 season on loan with Marseille in Ligue 1, scoring twice, and assisting once, in nine French top-flight appearances.

Nwaneri also scored against Dortmund for Arsenal in pre-season, during a 3-2 loss in the Emirates Cup — and converted his penalty in the post-match shootout.

Since making his Premier League debut for the North London club in 2022, aged just 15, Nwaneri has failed to break into a side that has competed for the English top-flight title in four successive seasons.

He has made 51 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 10 and assisting two, with Mikel Arteta confessing in August that he would like the 19-year-old to stay, but that he needs to receive further opportunities.

The club reportedly weighed up the benefits of selling their youngster outright, however, a loan period has been agreed. Should Nwaneri seize the chances he will receive at Dortmund, a sale or place in the first team are both possible for him upon his return to London.