Liverpool beaten to another midfield signing as Chelsea win transfer battle: report

Liverpool have suffered another setback in the transfer market as Premier League rivals Chelsea appear to have won the battle to sign AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

According to Italian transfer reporter Nicolò Schira, the Blues are into the final stages of agreeing terms to sign the Senegalese international, successfully outbidding the Reds in the final stretch of the summer window.

It was reported last week that both Liverpool and Chelsea were actively weighing up moves for the coveted 22-year-old, whose performances in Ligue 1 had helped establish him as one of Europe’s best young central midfielders.

Liverpool double down on midfield squad depth high-wire act

Andoni Iraola on the front row with his midfield depth options (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Liverpool hesitated to firm up their interest, Chelsea have moved decisively to advance discussions and seal an agreement.

Chelsea’s willingness to splash out substantial fees late in the window, simultaneously pushing for both Camara and AS Roma’s Manu Kone, points to a major outgoing at Stamford Bridge.

Manu Kone is also bound for Stamford Bridge on deadline day (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Blues hierarchy must know they are on the verge of receiving a huge financial windfall from the sale of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City.

Knowing that City are prepared to pay a massive sum to secure Fernandez, Chelsea are reinvesting those projected funds, adding greater physicality and tenacity to their engine room before the Argentine’s exit is formally announced.

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Failing to land Camara is a blow that exacerbates an already delicate squad situation at Anfield. The Reds' fixture schedule sees them competing across four competitions, with three first-team central midfield options in Dominik Szoboszlai - who may be required to fill in at right-back - Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Head coach Andoni Iraola’s tactical style is notoriously demanding, relying on high-energy pressing, vertical play, and off-the-ball work-rate. Attempting to implement this with a limited number of personnel in the middle of the park could leave Iraola with a difficult few months ahead.

Chelsea's capture of Camara also runs the risk of reigniting deep-seated frustration among the Liverpool fanbase.

Lamine Camara, AS Monaco (Image credit: Getty Images)

Supporters remain concerned that the club have never truly replaced Fabinho since the Brazilian anchor departed three years ago. While temporary fixes and attack-minded central players have filled in, Liverpool have lacked an out-and-out defensive midfielder capable of breaking up counter-attacks and establishing balance.

Camara’s blend of tenacity and athleticism would have made him an ideal candidate to solve that lingering problem.

Instead, Chelsea have seemingly beaten their rivals to a top-tier target.