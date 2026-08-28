Aston Villa pursuit of Rafael Leao effectively over after major transfer development
Aston Villa were linked with a late-window move for Rafael Leao but that may no longer be a move that comes to fruition
Aston Villa’s pursuit of AC Milan star Rafael Leao has effectively been brought to an end following a major breakthrough in negotiations for Paris Saint-Germain starlet Ibrahim Mbaye.
As revealed by The Athletic's David Ornstein, Villa have reached an agreement in principle to sign the 18-year-old winger in a deal worth €55 million (£46.5m).
The strong personal relationship between PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Villa co-owner Nassef Sawiris is cited to have been key in closing the agreement, with final formalities reportedly now underway.
Rafael Leao will not become an Aston Villa player - but PSG teenager might
Villa had emerged as serious contenders for Leao in recent days. According to reports from Sky Sports and Italian transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio, manager Unai Emery had even held direct talks with the Portuguese international to explain his vision.
However, a €55m outlay for Mbaye, who operates in the same left-sided attacking berth, signals that Villa have seemingly chosen their primary long-term option, drawing a firm line under a potential deal for Leao, too.
The acquisition of Mbaye comes amid a turbulent summer overhaul at Villa Park.
Following a high-profile squad firesale that has seen core members of their Europa League-winning squad including Morgan Rogers, Lucas Digne, Ezri Konsa, and Youri Tielemans depart, Emery has been forced to rebuild his unit under strict financial conditions.
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With further uncertainty surrounding the futures of Ollie Watkins and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, bringing in fresh talent was deemed essential.
Mbaye has been involved in on-and-off talks with Villa for several months, with the Midlands club long identifying him as a target.
While discussions hit impasses earlier in the window and Mbaye entertained offers from other clubs, negotiations have clearly reignited as the transfer deadline approached. Now, the Senegalese international teenager is finally set to secure his move to the Premier League, while putting an end to the Leao rumours.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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