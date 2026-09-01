Everton star undergoes medical as Toffees green light big wage deal

Jack Grealish is set to make a return to the Hill Dickinson

The Manchester City man is set to return on a season-long loan to Everton, after an initial period in 2025/26 was plagued by injury for Grealish.

The 30-year-old’s medical is booked, with the deal anticipated to be completed before the 11pm BST transfer deadline this Tuesday evening.

A Toffees fan favourite will head the other way, as Enzo Maresca’s men look to build on their two-from-two start and mount yet another Premier League title challenge.

Iliman Ndiaye heads to Manchester, Jack Grealish returns to Everton

Iliman Ndiaye is set to depart (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City have struck a deal worth up to £65 million for Ndiaye, days after the 26-year-old was expected to complete a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur. His medical will be completed this morning, according to transfer expert David Ornstein.

The Senegalese winger has been a stand-out across his two seasons on Merseyside, scoring 17 goals, and recording three assists, in 74 appearances.

Enzo Maresca's men are looking to strengthen before this evening's transfer deadline (Image credit: Alamy)

In the prior deal, former Toffees hero Richarlison was expected to return to Everton; however, the Brazilian has seemingly been unable to agree to a deal with his former club.

On Monday, Richarlison posted a message to his social media accounts that appeared to put an end to the homecoming buzz — and Ndiaye’s transfer to the North London side.

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"My intention was to go back to the place where I was very happy, yes, but the negotiations happened only in the way certain people wanted, and it will no longer be like that,” wrote the Brazilian.

"Despite all this turmoil, I am under contract at Spurs and will remain at the club's disposal,” he concluded.

As a result, it is Maresca’s men who will see the Senegalese forward among their ranks this season, having swooped in and found an agreement for £60 million, and an additional £5 million in add-ons, according to BBC Sport.

Richarlison was expected to return to the Toffees; instead, it will be Grealish (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of Richarlison returning, it will now be Grealish, who registered two goals and six assists for the Toffees in 22 appearances during the 2025/26 season.

The 30-year-old endured a foot injury in January, mid-way through his loan period from the Cityzens, playing in what appeared to be his final game for Everton versus Aston Villa on the 18th of that month.

Grealish has since made a recovery, making an appearance from the bench in Manchester City’s 3-0 Community Shield final loss versus Arsenal, and another in the club’s 2-1 win against Bournemouth.

The winger is set to return for another season-long loan period, according to BBC Sport, and Everton are also looking to make additional attacking signings, with USMNT star Folarin Balogun on their radar, before the transfer deadline.