Sunderland make sensational deadline day transfer as Arsenal hesitation allows Black Cats swoop

Regis Le Bris' Sunderland have kept their powder dry for much of the summer transfer window but could be about to pull off one of the deals of the season.

Following Olympique Lyonnais' failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last week, the Ligue 1 club are in desperate need to sell key assets in order to abide by French football's financial controls.

As a consequence, important first-team players must now be jettisoned before June 30, 2027, in order to comply.

Sunderland to pull off sensational transfer on deadline day

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris on a supporter's scarf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunderland have pounced to potentially land one of European football's most exciting young wingers, if a deal can be completed before the transfer deadline.

Lyon winger Malick Fofana has been given permission to travel for a Black Cats medical ahead of signing on the dotted line for the north east club.

Malick Fofana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fofana, 21, is expected to sign a five-year contract at the Stadium of Light, according to The Athletic, which would represent one of the summer's marquee transfers.

In recent days, Arsenal were linked with a move for the Belgian international but the Gunners' apparent hesitancy has allowed Sunderland to make a more attractive proposal to the up-and-coming wide attacker.

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Sunderland will compete in the UEFA Europa League this season, the same competition in which Lyon dropped into following their failure to negotiate a way through the Champions League play-off round.

Fofana is highly-rated in Europe but is yet to test himself on English shores. However, the dressing room at Sunderland is likely to ease his transition with plenty of French-speaking players and a young core that aligns with the incoming Belgium winger.