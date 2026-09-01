Sunderland make sensational deadline day transfer as Arsenal hesitation allows Black Cats swoop

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Sunderland might have pulled off one of the deals of the summer transfer window

Malick Fofana of Lyon celebrating a goal in the 2024/25 Europa League
Malick Fofana celebrates a goal for Lyon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regis Le Bris' Sunderland have kept their powder dry for much of the summer transfer window but could be about to pull off one of the deals of the season.

Following Olympique Lyonnais' failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last week, the Ligue 1 club are in desperate need to sell key assets in order to abide by French football's financial controls.

As a consequence, important first-team players must now be jettisoned before June 30, 2027, in order to comply.

Sunderland to pull off sensational transfer on deadline day

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 24: A Sunderland scarf with the face of Regis Le Bris the head coach / manager of Sunderland reading &amp;amp;apos;Mackems&amp;amp;apos; during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final match between Sheffield United and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on May 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris on a supporter's scarf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunderland have pounced to potentially land one of European football's most exciting young wingers, if a deal can be completed before the transfer deadline.

Lyon winger Malick Fofana has been given permission to travel for a Black Cats medical ahead of signing on the dotted line for the north east club.

LYON, FRANCE - AUGUST 26: Malick Fofana #11 of Lyon during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Play-Offs Second Leg football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Fenerbahce SK at Groupama Stadium on August 26, 2026 in Decines near Lyon, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Malick Fofana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fofana, 21, is expected to sign a five-year contract at the Stadium of Light, according to The Athletic, which would represent one of the summer's marquee transfers.

In recent days, Arsenal were linked with a move for the Belgian international but the Gunners' apparent hesitancy has allowed Sunderland to make a more attractive proposal to the up-and-coming wide attacker.

Sunderland will compete in the UEFA Europa League this season, the same competition in which Lyon dropped into following their failure to negotiate a way through the Champions League play-off round.

Fofana is highly-rated in Europe but is yet to test himself on English shores. However, the dressing room at Sunderland is likely to ease his transition with plenty of French-speaking players and a young core that aligns with the incoming Belgium winger.

Joe Donnohue
Joe Donnohue
Senior Digital Writer

Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.

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