Chelsea in 'advanced talks' for £52m transfer deadline day swap deal

Chelsea are reportedly locked in late transfer deadline day negotiations with AS Roma over a swap deal involving midfielder Manu Kone.

According to a report from Sky Italia, Chelsea have submitted a bid in the region of €60m (£52m) to sign the French international from Roma.

To smooth discussions and meet the Italian club's evaluation, the Blues are prepared to send 22-year-old winger Jamie Gittens to the Stadio Olimpico. The proposed arrangement would see Chelsea bolster their central options as Enzo Fernandez moves closer to a Stamford Bridge exit.

Chelsea transfer signals Enzo Fernandez deal is close to completion

Enzo Fernandez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea’s late push for Kone comes against the backdrop of upheaval in their own midfield department. World Cup winner Fernandez remains subject to transfer interest from Manchester City, with a big-money move to the Etihad Stadium looking increasingly likely before the deadline passes.

Knowing that Fernandez’s departure to City could materialise in the final hours of the window, Chelsea's recruitment team have proactively pursued Kone to ensure manager Xabi Alonso is not left short-staffed in central areas.

Manu Kone at the Olimpico (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Kone, Chelsea would acquire a physical box-to-box midfielder who has established himself as a key performer in Serie A.

The 25-year-old’s ability to break up play, press aggressively, and drive forward with the ball makes him a good fit for Alonso, particularly if tasked with filling the void left by Fernandez.

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Meanwhile, sending Gittens to Roma is a practical solution for all parties, having found regular starting opportunities limited in West London.

Roma have held a long-standing interest in the ex-Borussia Dortmund winger, having previously explored a loan deal earlier in the window.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, negotiations between Chelsea and Roma are reportedly progressing quickly. If Chelsea finalise Fernandez's exit to Manchester City, the path will be cleared for Kone’s arrival at Stamford Bridge.