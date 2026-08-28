Liverpool and Chelsea locked in late transfer window tug-of-war for €40m midfielder
Liverpool and Chelsea could submit competing proposals for a €40 million-rated international midfielder before the transfer deadline
Liverpool and Chelsea have entered a late-window battle to secure the signature of AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.
Both Premier League clubs are reportedly weighing up a move ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline.
According to a report from Foot Mercato, both sides have registered interest in the 22-year-old Senegalese international as they scramble for late midfield reinforcements.
Liverpool and Chelsea go head-to-head for Senegal midfielder
At Stamford Bridge, the sudden urgency to land Camara stems from an impending major departure. Enzo Fernandez looks increasingly likely to join Manchester City before the window shuts, leaving the Blues searching for a dynamic replacement to replace the World Cup winner.
Losing the Argentine would certainly impact Chelsea's midfield structure, making the signing of a proven, high-energy operator a priority for the club's recruitment team.
Liverpool, meanwhile, are yet to submit a formal proposal but it's reported they admire the player and could yet make a move.
Camara could prove to be the solution to their own tactical vulnerability. Liverpool’s midfield has been having ongoing issues, and Andoni Iraola's side remain uncomfortably threadbare in central positions following recent squad moves.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
With starting options facing demanding workloads across domestic and European commitments this season, securing an additional, durable midfield option before the deadline is viewed by many fans as vital business.
Camara is one of French football's most dynamic young midfielders. The former Metz and Generation Foot prodigy is a box-to-box operator who combines tackling and ball recovery with press-resistant traits such as ball-carrying and forward passing.
At Chelsea, Camara would likely slot in alongside Moises Caicedo, providing the mobility, counter-pressing, and defensive discipline needed to balance what is one of the league's most exciting attacks. His work-rate would go some way to cushioning the blow of Fernandez’s likely departure, too.
At Anfield, Camara’s versatile profile aligns neatly with Iraola's tactical and physical demands for his central pivot.
Capable of functioning either as a deep-lying midfielder or a roaming central box-to-box option, he would offer cover and rotation for both Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch. Camara's ability to break up opposition counter-attacks before quickly advancing possession would give Liverpool the balance they appeared to lack on the opening weekend of the new season.
It remains to be seen what Monaco's asking price will be, but Camara is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt and has three years remaining on his contract, which is likely to be a lucrative deal given the tax exemptions afforded to players in the principality.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.