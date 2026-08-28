Liverpool and Chelsea locked in late transfer window tug-of-war for €40m midfielder

Liverpool and Chelsea have entered a late-window battle to secure the signature of AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

Both Premier League clubs are reportedly weighing up a move ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, both sides have registered interest in the 22-year-old Senegalese international as they scramble for late midfield reinforcements.

Liverpool and Chelsea go head-to-head for Senegal midfielder

Lamine Camara (front right) lines up for Senegal at the 2026 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

At Stamford Bridge, the sudden urgency to land Camara stems from an impending major departure. Enzo Fernandez looks increasingly likely to join Manchester City before the window shuts, leaving the Blues searching for a dynamic replacement to replace the World Cup winner.

Losing the Argentine would certainly impact Chelsea's midfield structure, making the signing of a proven, high-energy operator a priority for the club's recruitment team.

Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Liverpool, meanwhile, are yet to submit a formal proposal but it's reported they admire the player and could yet make a move.

Camara could prove to be the solution to their own tactical vulnerability. Liverpool’s midfield has been having ongoing issues, and Andoni Iraola's side remain uncomfortably threadbare in central positions following recent squad moves.

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With starting options facing demanding workloads across domestic and European commitments this season, securing an additional, durable midfield option before the deadline is viewed by many fans as vital business.

Camara is one of French football's most dynamic young midfielders. The former Metz and Generation Foot prodigy is a box-to-box operator who combines tackling and ball recovery with press-resistant traits such as ball-carrying and forward passing.

At Chelsea, Camara would likely slot in alongside Moises Caicedo, providing the mobility, counter-pressing, and defensive discipline needed to balance what is one of the league's most exciting attacks. His work-rate would go some way to cushioning the blow of Fernandez’s likely departure, too.

Andoni Iraola needs midfield reinforcements, but will he get them? (Image credit: Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

At Anfield, Camara’s versatile profile aligns neatly with Iraola's tactical and physical demands for his central pivot.

Capable of functioning either as a deep-lying midfielder or a roaming central box-to-box option, he would offer cover and rotation for both Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch. Camara's ability to break up opposition counter-attacks before quickly advancing possession would give Liverpool the balance they appeared to lack on the opening weekend of the new season.

It remains to be seen what Monaco's asking price will be, but Camara is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt and has three years remaining on his contract, which is likely to be a lucrative deal given the tax exemptions afforded to players in the principality.