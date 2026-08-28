Arsenal report: Marcus Rashford emerges as shock short-term signing

Arsenal could pivot to bring in Marcus Rashford from Manchester United before deadline day.

That's according to a new report that says there is “internal surprise” at London Colney that the Gunners are looking to sell Gabriel Martinelli after seven years of service before bringing in a replacement.

While Arsenal are still in the market for Julian Alvarez in the event that the Argentine opts to leave Atletico Madrid, there are fewer options at this stage of the market, with several big targets' futures decided.

Marcus Rashford could move to Arsenal in “temporary” deal

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has expressed his interest in keeping Rashford as part of his squad this season, even bringing the England international off the bench last week in the defeat to newly promoted Hull City.

With the forward one of the Red Devils' highest earners, however, owner Jim Ratcliffe has been happy to move Rashford on in the last few years, with loans to Aston Villa and Barcelona helping to alleviate the wage bill at Old Trafford.

Carrick would be quite happy to keep Rashford (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

Miguel Delaney of The Independent has now written that the United academy graduate remains an option for Mikel Arteta's side – though Arsenal aren't desperate to sign either Rashford or their big target, Alvarez.

“If Arsenal don’t get [Alvarez], they are relatively relaxed,” Delaney says, adding, “There is some internal surprise they let Gabriel Martinelli go before securing an alternative in that area, although some sources believe it could see Arsenal move for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford on a temporary deal.

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“It’s just as possible they keep the money and wait.”

Arsenal have had a number of major setbacks in the transfer window this summer, with interest in Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Jr and Bradley Barcola at one stage or another.

While Rogers shocked the Gunners by going to Chelsea and Vinicius turned down Arteta's advances to sign an improved deal at Real Madrid, Barcola is on the cusp of signing for Liverpool, without Arsenal ever putting in a serious offer in the end for the Frenchman.

Julian Alvarez is Arsenal's main target (Image credit: Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)

If Arsenal do sell Martinelli and fail in their pursuit of Alvarez, that would leave Arteta with just Christos Tzolis as an out-and-out left-winger – though the Basque brought Eberechi Eze on in his place last week in the win over Coventry City.

Noni Madueke could well play on that flank, too, while youngster Max Dowman could feature on the left as well.

Rashford is worth €40m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal face Aston Villa when Premier League action continues next weekend.