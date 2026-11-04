Liverpool report: Bayern Munich in for Rio Ngumoha, following nine-figure move

Liverpool star Rio Ngumoha could become the next Red to head to Bayern Munich, with Die Roten eyeing up the star.

The 18-year-old has been fantastic since moving to Anfield at the start of last year, forcing his way into the plans of Arne Slot before the Dutchman was replaced by Andoni Iraola at the start of this season.

But Liverpool may well have shot themselves in the foot when it comes to keeping Ngumoha – thanks to another big-money move they made over the summer.

Bayern Munich to raid Liverpool for a left-winger - again - this time with Rio Ngumoha targeted

Luis Diaz went from Liverpool to Bayern (Image credit: S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images)

Liverpool sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich last summer, and have been busy investing in talents able to play on the left wing position ever since.

Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike can all play there – along with Ngumoha, and new signings Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola.

Now, BILD in Germany has reported that Bayern are eyeing Ngumoha as competition for Diaz, after losing out on signing Barcola.

The Bavarians were reportedly keen on signing the Frenchman but were put off by the fee that Paris Saint-Germain were demanding over the summer, with The Athletic reporting that Barcola signed for the Reds for a whopping £106 million, with £17m in potential add-ons.

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Since opting not to sign anyone, Vincent Kompany's side have lost the likes of Diaz, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala to injury, which left Alphonso Davies as the starting left-winger against Arsenal in the Champions League two weeks ago.

Ngumoha would be considerably cheaper than Barcola was, and would follow the same pattern that Bayern followed when signing Musiala.

After the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham blazed a trail by going to the Bundesliga as teenagers to play competitive first-team football, Bayern convinced Stuttgart-born, London-raised Musiala to follow at the age of 16.

Bayern originally wanted Bradley Barcola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Musiala later switched allegiance from England to Germany internationally and has taken the No.10 shirt for club and country.

While Ngumoha has had plenty of first-team action on Merseyside already for his young age, Bayern are said to want to want to strengthen as soon as January to address their current injury crisis – leaving the England international with a major decision to make about the pathway he has under Iraola.

Ngumoha is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool travel to Fenerbahce as Champions League action resumes tonight.